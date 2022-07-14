Man accused of shooting Chicago police officer arrested in Burlington

A Chicago man wanted for the shooting of a Chicago police officer was arrested in Burlington on Wednesday.

Jabari Edwards, 28, of Chicago, was arrested without incident near the 2500 block of Washington Street, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Edwards is wanted on warrants out of Cook County, Illinois for two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

On June 1, Edwards is accused of firing on two officers that were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle Edwards was driving for a minor violation and seriously wounding Chicago police officer Fernanda Ballesteros, according to Chicago Police superintendent David Brown during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ballesteros sustained a gunshot wound to the head before being rushed to University of Chicago Hospital by her partner for her injuries. She was released from the hospital on June 6 and is continuing to recover from home, Brown said.

"Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force recovered information that led to Edwards' capture," Brown said. "Officers and detectives worked tirelessly to solve this case, just as they do every case.

"I commend their tireless efforts and this arrest is the result of really exceptional police work," Brown added. "And this should serve as a warning to all those involved in criminal activity that you cannot run, nor can you hide from justice."

As of Wednesday, Edwards is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center without bond and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.

The Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, West Burlington Police Department, and the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force all assisted the Chicago Police Department and Great lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the arrest.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington police arrest suspect in shooting of Chicago police officer