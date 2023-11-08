Man accused of shooting at children in Las Vegas Walmart parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting at the father of his girlfriend’s children in a Walmart parking lot on Halloween, according to an arrest report.

Elante Hines, 31, faces charges of child abuse, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure, records showed.

Elante Hines, 31, (LVMPD)

On Oct. 31 just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Charleston and Decatur boulevards.

When officers arrived, they met with a man who said he had gone to Walmart, and while he was there, he saw the mother of his children, her four children, two of whom were his, and another man, later identified as Hines.

The man told police that he went into the store, saw his daughters, picked one of them up, and started to talk to their mother. The victim said he noticed Hines but did not give him much attention, according to the arrest report.

While they were talking, Hines walked outside and then returned. The victim said that there was no argument and did not feel as if either one of them was “disrespected,” the report said.

Video surveillance showed that when Hines left the store, he went to his black Dodge Charge and grabbed something out of it. After he returned, the victim heard Hines tell the mother of his children, “Let him come outside and see what happens,” police said.

Surveillance showed that when Hines came back into the store, he had a gun in his waistband, police said.

They all walked outside and the victim put his daughter down. He then saw Hines pull out a gun and shoot at him, the report said.

Hines then got into the Dodge Charger and drove away with the children and their mother.

During a records check, detectives discovered that Hines was a suspect in a separate attempted murder case and there was an arrest warrant issued for him.

Police conducted a photo line-up where the victim positively identified Hines as the suspect.

On Nov. 2 around 10 a.m., officers took Hines into custody at a friend’s house.

Hines was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.

