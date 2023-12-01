Man accused of shooting at co-worker in Dayton grocery store

Nov. 30—A man is facing charges after he reportedly shot at a co-worker multiple times last week following an argument at a Dayton grocery store.

Brandon Christopher Byrd, 29, of Dayton was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with five counts of felonious assault. A warrant was issued for Byrd's arrest but as of Thursday he was not in custody.

Just after 5 p.m. Nov. 22, Byrd was reportedly working at the H&L Market at 1627 N. Gettysburg Ave. when he got into an argument with a co-worker.

The co-worker told police Byrd challenged him to fight and went outside before returning with a handgun, according to an affidavit.

Byrd allegedly shot at his co-worker four or five times before fleeing. Officers responded to the grocery store and found bullet damage in the area behind the meat counter.

A detective reviewed surveillance video of the incident and noted three women and another man were near the meat counter during the gunfire and were at risk of injury, according to an affidavit. Police are working to identify the other four people.