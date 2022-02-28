Man accused of shooting Crestview resident in face with shotgun arrested in Alabama

CRESTVIEW — A man accused of shooting a Crestview resident in the face and causing him to crash into a utility pole was arrested in Geneva County, Alabama, on Friday.

Christian “Alex” Douglas, 32, of Mossy Head was wanted for attempted first-degree homicide by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, according to an OCSO news release.

More about Feb. 11 shooting: OCSO: Crestview man injured after being struck with birdshot, crashing into telephone pole

In Walton County: Fourth suspect in drive-by shooting that paralyzed DeFuniak Springs woman arrested in Ocala

A man was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola after he was shot with birdshot Feb. 11 on Clint Mason Road east of Crestview. A suspect was arrested in Alabama on Feb. 25.

OCSO Investigators believe Douglas shot the Crestview man, who was in his 40s, in the face with a shotgun Feb. 11 while the man was driving his truck down Clint Mason Road east of Crestview. The truck veered tim then ran off the road and hit the power pole.

Deputies found the victim near Grady Johnson Road in critical condition with injuries to his head, according to the OCSO. The victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment. He was released Feb. 15.

According to the OCSO, the victim told investigators Douglas was driving a maroon Mustang when he shot him.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Mossy Head man arrested on attempted murder charge in Alabama