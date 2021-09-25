Man accused of shooting Dayton police officer in head out of hospital, jailed on $1M bond

Sep. 25—A Dayton man shot multiple times during a gunfight Tuesday night with a Dayton police officer is now in jail on a $1 million bond.

Antwyane Deon Lowe, 39, was booked at 4:36 p.m. Friday into the Montgomery County Jail after his release from Miami Valley Hospital. He is charged with felonious assault on a police officer, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The officer, Thadeu Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot in the left side of his head around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. His left temporal artery was torn in the shooting, but he was in stable condition, Dayton Police Interim Director and Chief Matt Carper said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Holloway was released Thursday from Miami Valley Hospital.

Holloway returned fire after he was shot, striking Lowe multiple times. Additional officers responded after Holloway called for more crews and medics provided aid to Lowe, who was taken in critical condition to Miami Valley Hospital. Police said Lowe's condition improved and that he was stable on Wednesday.

The officer-involved shooting started with fraud complaint made by Dollar General at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave. Holloway responded round 6:45 p.m. after the business said a customer passed a counterfeit bill earlier in the day, Carper said.

Holloway's investigation took him to the 600 block of Ingram Street. At 7:26 p.m. the officer approached Lowe — who Carper said matched the description of the suspect in the fraud complaint — in the back of 609 Ingram St.

Holloway's bodycam video showed the officer try to speak to Lowe, who walked away. When the officer got closer, Lowe turned and punched Holloway in the face. The officer then used his Taser and Lowe fell to the ground. However, Carper said the stun gun had limited effect and the video showed that Lowe did not follow the officer's commands to put his hands behind his back and to get onto his stomach.

The video also showed the moment Lowe reached into his pocket and pulled out a handgun and fired one round, which Carper said struck Holloway on the left side of his face.

Holloway returned fire with five rounds, striking Lowe multiple times, Carper said.