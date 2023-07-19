Man accused of shooting death after argument in Fresno arrested. He was in Sacramento

Detectives have made an arrest of a man accused of killing another in the street following an argument last year, Fresno police said Wednesday.

Police said Mikki Jordan, 33, was the gunman who shot to death Salahuddin Muhammad, 38, near the intersection of Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue about 1 a.m. Oct. 6.

Fresno police obtained a warrant for Jordan’s arrest and he was taken into custody in Sacramento on July 12 by the U.S. Marshals Office, according to a news release.

He’s held on suspicion of murder at the Fresno County Jail, where he remained Wednesday without bail, according to jail records.

Police were called to the intersection on Oct. 6 near a fast food restaurant, which was closed, after shots rang out. Salahuddin was found in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds, police have said.

Salahuddin Muhammad, 38, of Fresno was the victim of fatal gunfire on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Fresno, police say.

He died at Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

Multiple men had been involved in the argument before the gun violence, police said. Several of them fled the area.

Police have said they were looking for more witnesses.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by going through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

