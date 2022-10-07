Man accused in shooting death of CDCR counselor bound for trial on all charges

Oct. 6—A man accused of killing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor was held to answer on all charges Thursday.

Kern County Superior Court Judge John Brownlee bound murder suspect Robert Roberts, 29, for trial on first-degree murder, attempted second-degree robbery and possessing a firearm by a felon in the death of Benny Alcala, 43. Alcala was shot and killed Aug. 24 near the vehicle-charging stations at Target on Stockdale Highway.

Thursday, the second day of the preliminary hearing, included testimony from various Bakersfield Police detectives detailing their investigation into Roberts. BPD Detective Paul Hernandez testified he saw a string of bullet casings behind the chargers and on the sidewalk bordering Stockdale Highway. Alcala's body was found on the sidewalk, Hernandez added during his direct examination by Deputy District Attorney John Allen.

Hernandez said no valuables were removed from Alcala at the scene when police officers found him. Also, Alcala's car wasn't broken into, he testified while being cross-examined by Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe.

During Wednesday's preliminary hearing, a witness recalled Roberts saying to him Alcala looked like he had money because he was charging an electric car, and that he needed money to get home. The witness also testified Roberts said he wanted to "get back into the 'hood."

Roberts' arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 17.

