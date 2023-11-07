Man accused of shooting to death two women outside home in Hollywood

A 73-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, accused of shooting to death two women outside of a home in Hollywood, police said.

Miguel Fiallo remained in the Broward Main Jail as of Tuesday afternoon without bond on two counts of premeditated murder.

Hollywood Police were initially called about a medical emergency shortly before 5 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North 57th Avenue. The daughter of a woman who was at the home with Fiallo called 911 first and said her mother was having trouble breathing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers arrived at the home and found Fiallo in the driveway and two women who were shot multiple times lying on the ground near a door that led to a garage that’s been converted into an efficiency apartment, according to the affidavit.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found five spent shells lying near the victims’ bodies, the affidavit said.

A sergeant removed Fiallo, who was pacing in front of a car in the driveway, and another woman, who was sitting inside in the car’s passenger seat, from the scene while officers searched the home. They found a semi-automatic handgun inside the efficiency, the affidavit said.

Surveillance video from a nearby street that pointed in a different direction from the home recorded only the sound of gunshots — five shots, a pause and then another shot.

Detectives later Monday night interviewed the woman who was with Fiallo who called 911 to report the shooting, according to the affidavit. She said she and Fiallo went to dinner in Hallandale Beach and got home about 4 p.m.

While she was in the bathroom, she heard gunshots, grabbed her purse and cell phone and fled the apartment to her car, the affidavit said.

Fiallo tried to comfort her while she cried in the car and said he shot the victims “because we have had problems in the past,” the woman told detectives, according to the affidavit. The woman told detectives Fiallo had issues with his landlords over electricity and plumbing, and they were in the process of trying to get their deposit back to move out.

It is not clear whether the two women who were killed are Fiallo’s landlords. The victims’ names are redacted in the affidavit.

At the scene, Fiallo refused to talk to police, saying, “anything he says can be used against him,” the affidavit said.

Broward County court records show Fiallo was evicted from a home in the 2600 block of Taft Street in September after failing to pay rent, according to a complaint in the eviction case.

Fiallo’s attorney information was not available Tuesday afternoon.