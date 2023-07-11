Man accused of shooting at Delaware County deputies held on attempted murder charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A young man who was allegedly shooting at Delaware County sheriff's deputies when he was struck by a police car is being held in the Delaware County jail on attempted murder charges.

Tarron Hayden Conwell, 19 — listed in court documents at addresses in Muncie and Alexandria — had been hospitalized since he was struck by a deputy's patrol car on June 23. He was transferred to the jail on Monday and continued to be held Tuesday under a $165,000 cash bond.

In addition to the three attempted murder charges — Level 1 felonies with maximum 40-year sentences —Conwell is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

According to Indiana State Police — asked to investigate the events of June 23 by Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner — deputies were searching for Conwell "for an alleged prior crime" when they approached his home in the 3600 block of South Mock Avenue.

Conwell fled from the house on foot, according to an affidavit, and then "drew a concealed handgun and began to fire several rounds at pursuing deputies."

A deputy returned fire, but no one was hit by the gunshots.

A sergeant with the sheriff's department then used "his department-issued police vehicle to stop the deadly and aggressive actions of Conwell and to protect the other deputy, who was on foot," according to an ISP news release.

Investigators said that police vehicle had been hit by bullets fired from Conwell's 9mm handgun.

After being struck by the car, Conwell was treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

According to court records, Conwell faces 12 charges, all but three of them misdemeanors, in eight cases pending in Madison County courts — bribery, false identify statement, possession of paraphernalia, five counts of driving without ever receiving a license and two counts each of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

He was convicted of dealing in marijuana last year in Madison Circuit Court 4.

