Man accused of shooting dog, agg assault

Feb. 2—An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after he was accused of breaking into a house, threatening to kill a man and killing a dog.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. about a man with a gun in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived, Deimon Simpson, 53, told officers a 21-year-old man was inside his residence and he wasn't supposed to be, the report stated. Simpson reported the man tried to attack him so he went and got a gun out of a friend's car. He told the officers he shot a pitbull when the dog attacked him as he was trying to get inside the house.

However, the younger man told officers Simpson had been evicted from the home more than a year ago and he lived in the house. According to the report, he said Simpson broke through the front door with a pistol, threatened to shoot him and then shot his dog through a window after he was able to shut the door, leaving Simpson outside.

Simpson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm certain municipalities and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The assault charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, the felon in possession charge is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Simpson remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $53,000 and a U.S. Marshal's hold.