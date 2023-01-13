Man accused of shooting driver in road rage faces charges, Osceola County deputies say

A man accused of shooting someone in road rage is facing charges, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release, deputies responded to a shooting call in the Boggy Terrace area on Wednesday around 10:20 a.m.

Deputies said the suspect, Pedro Gonzalez Hernandez, 44, pulled up in a vehicle beside the victim and shot at him.

Investigators found Gonzalez’s car at a house on Great Oaks Boulevard, and deputies took him into custody.

Gonzalez Hernandez denied shooting the victim but admitted that he got into an altercation with him.

The sheriff’s office said Gonzalez Hernandez is being held at the Osceola County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted felony murder.

See a map of the scene below:

