Man accused of shooting Duquesne officer in jail after release from hospital

The man accused of shooting a Duquesne police officer Wednesday is in jail after being released from the hospital.

RELATED COVERAGE: Police officer shot in Duquesne, authorities release name of suspected shooter

Shyheim Cortez Berry, 28, of Duquesne, was taken to UPMC McKeesport Hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg after allegedly opening fire on an officer in an unmarked police car who was responding to a call of shots fired early Wednesday morning. The officer was shot in the foot, according to police.

PHOTOS: Police officer shot in exchange of gunfire with suspect in Duquesne

Other officers responding to the scene found Berry hiding in the basement of an abandoned home, according to court documents.

Berry was released from the hospital and denied bail. He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7.

TRENDING NOW:

Experts question the safety of the recreational drug, Delta-8 Cold case unit finds major breakthrough in 1994 murder of East Liberty woman Local man pleads guilty for stealing cars from Pittsburgh International Airport rental lot VIDEO: Mental health expert says Pittsburgh ranks high among states with season affective disorder DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts