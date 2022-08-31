Man accused of shooting Dutch commando was 'looking for trouble,' court documents state

Shamar Duncan and his friends were "looking for trouble" the night he is accused of fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and injuring two others in downtown Indianapolis, a witness told police.

The witness watched as Duncan’s group crossed Meridian Street near the IndyStar building and shoved a man in one group, which walked away. Duncan’s group then got into a second altercation that would turn deadly, the witness told police in the probable cause affidavit for Duncan’s arrest.

The witness watched from across the street as Duncan’s group antagonized the Dutch soldiers, who were trying to diffuse the situation before a fight broke out and a person in Duncan's group was punched and knocked to the ground. The witness then heard someone in the group state, “I’m going to go get a strap.” Duncan’s group went back to their vehicle as the Dutch soldiers made their way down the street to the front of the Hampton Inn hotel, the witness told investigators.

A silver pickup is then seen making a U-turn on Meridian Street and pulled up in front of the hotel and turned its flashers on. The witness heard gunshots and the pickup sped north on Meridian Street, he told police.

Duncan, 22, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a preliminary charge of murder in the shooting that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Simmie Poetsema, 26, died in the shooting after suffering a single gunshot wound to the back his head. Two other Dutch soldiers were injured and are in stable condition, according to the Netherlands Department of Defense.

The soldiers were visiting Indianapolis on a day off from training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southeast Indiana.

After the shooting in the 100 block of Meridian Street, investigators found several shell casings and blood, bullet fragments and broken glass on the sidewalk in front of the Hampton Inn. A bloody trail led from the entrance of the hotel to and office area. Police also found bloody towels and clothing.

As of Tuesday evening, a portion of hotel's glass doors were repaired with pieces of wood, tape and plastic.

Investigators utilized witness statements from the group of Dutch soldiers, independent witness statements, video from a bystander and surveillance video to identify Duncan as the suspect in the deadly shooting, according to the affidavit.

Who was Simmie Poetsema

The soldiers are members of the Korps Commandotroepen, or Commando Corps, which is a special defense unit of the Royal Netherlands Army, according to the country’s defense department. They were training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville.

At Poetsema's home base in Roosendaal, commandos have hosted a moment of silence and an area was established for people to pay their respects. It has been used a lot in recent days, officials said.

Poetsema was known by his peers as someone who wanted to help others. During his time with Korps Commandotroepen he was sent to the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, to assist with the evacuation after the US withdrew troops, the Dutch Ministry of Defense posted on its website. As chaos mounted, Poetsema was among those who created a new road to the airport, enabling commandos to evacuate hundreds of Dutch citizens and Afghans.

Poetsema’s remains and the two commandos who were with him will return to the Netherlands this week, officials said.

