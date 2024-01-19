Man accused of shooting East Rochester police officer charged with attempted murder

The man accused of shooting an East Rochester police officer has been indicted on accusations that he attempted to murder a police officer.

A grand jury Friday indicted Raymond Noel, 51, on charges of attempted aggravated murder and attempted aggravated assault of a police officer. He also is accused of weapons-related crimes.

Noel is alleged to have shot East Rochester Police Officer Brad Steve on Jan. 14. Steve was shot in the upper abdomen area of his bullet-resistant vest, according to East Rochester police.

The shooting happened during a call of a possible domestic conflict, police say. Police encountered an armed Noel outside of a Garfield Street apartment, according to police.

Noel walked away from police, as they told him to stop and take his hands from his pockets, according to police. He then allegedly pulled a firearm and pointed it at Steve, who shot Noel in the upper torso.

Noel allegedly fired multiple rounds in response, hitting Steve.

Noel is now being held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond. He is scheduled to return to court Feb. 7.

(Includes reporting by staff writer Robert Bell.)

