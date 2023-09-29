Man accused in shooting at Española protest faces attempted murder charge

Sep. 29—A man accused of wounding a protester in a shooting Thursday near the would-be site of a controversial Juan de Oñate statue in Española faces a first-degree count of attempted murder.

Ryan Martinez, 23, of Sandia Park also faces a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was suspected of striking at another protester during a demonstration outside a Rio Arriba County government building, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Friday by New Mexico State Police in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Martinez is suspected of shooting Jacob Johns, 42, of Spokane, Wash., who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Johns was taken to Presbyterian Española Medical Center for treatment and later was flown to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for surgery, the affidavit says.

The document says several videos of the shooting circulating social media shows Martinez attempting to rush a shrine created on a pedestal that that had been built to hold the 3-ton bronze statue of the conquistador on horseback, and he was stopped by a group of protesters.

"As Ryan retried back over the short wall a man can be heard saying let him go," the affidavit states. "The group of men do not try to pursue Ryan, and Ryan pulled his handgun from his waist band and shoots. Ryan then drops the angle he is pointing, raises it again and points his handgun once more."

Martinez was smiling and laughing during an interview with investigators about the incident, the affidavit says.

"Ryan with a smirk on his face asked if someone who attempted a murder would be allowed to walk out," state police Agent Shane Faulkner wrote in the affidavit. "When I advised Ryan that it was his right and up to the judge, Ryan replied that was crazy and stupid."

Martinez had been at the protest for hours Thursday, wearing a red hat with the slogan "Make America Great Again" and a turquoise hoodie before the violence broke out.

"While I was in the interview, I was texted a photograph of Ryan wearing the same clothes pointing a gun," Faulkner wrote. "I showed Ryan the photo and he chuckled."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.