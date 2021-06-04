Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend through her bedroom window in Dayton

Jun. 4—A 34-year-old Dayton man is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend early Tuesday through her bedroom window.

Police and medics were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Delaware Avenue after a 31-year-old woman had been shot twice, once in the leg and once in the abdomen, while she was in her room.

Charges were filed Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court against Robert Woodrow Ford, who has a warrant for his arrest for two counts of felonious assault and two weapons violations. He is not in custody.

Ford came to the house and wanted to speak to the woman, with whom he shares a child. However, he was told by another occupant to leave the property. That is when Ford went around the side of the home and fired two shots through the bedroom window, according to an affidavit

A neighbor who heard the shots reported seeing a man running away. A K-9 team was called to track the suspect, but he was not apprehended.