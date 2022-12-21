Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her son, found dead Johns Creek Police say

The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in front of her son and shooting her boyfriend was found dead Tuesday afternoon, Johns Creek police say.

Abdul Batin Rashid, 46, was found dead just after noon on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot in Sandy Springs on Kendall Court, according to police.

According to police, officers responded to the scene Monday at 2:42 a.m. where they found two victims — Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend, Jerrold Knight.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that Quiggle’s son was at home during the incident. When he heard gunshots, he jumped out his window and ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.

Rashid fled the scene before police arrived.

Quiggle and Knight were taken to a local hospital and they are in stable condition.

