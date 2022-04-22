Man accused of shooting father gets October trial date

Apr. 21—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man accused of shooting his father in late 2020 could go to trial in October.

Dominique Edwards, 27, appeared before Judge Michael Christofeno in Elkhart County Circuit Court early Thursday morning for a hearing in his case. He faces charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.

Edwards is accused of shooting and injuring his father, Anthony Shaw, while at Shaw's home along the 1600 block of {span}Stevens Avenue{/span} in Elkhart the night of Nov. 20, 2020.

While visiting the home, witnesses said Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to Shaw's bedroom and fired a gun through the pillow at him. Prior to the shooting, witnesses described Edwards as acting strangely and possibly being on drugs.

Shaw, who was shot in the leg and abdomen, told police Edwards said something to the effect of, "Sorry, pops, but I have to kill you," before he opened fire, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Another man at the house told police he then tackled Edwards, knocking the gun out of his hand. The man said he fought Edwards and chased him out of the house, according to the affidavit.

Edwards was located and arrested in December of 2020 after an Elkhart officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Morehouse Avenue to investigate a report of suspicious activity, the affidavit shows.

During Thursday's hearing, a one-day evidentiary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 during which the court will consider the issue of Edwards' competency to stand trial.

A status conference was then scheduled for Sept. 1, followed by Edwards' jury trial, which is currently set for Oct. 3.

JONATHAN SESMAS

An Elkhart man accused of wounding a man after opening fire outside a grocery store in the spring of 2020 had his trial date rescheduled Thursday.

Jonathan Sesmas, 22, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court early Thursday morning for a trial status conference.

Sesmas is charged with a Level 2 felony count of attempted murder and a Level 5 felony count of criminal recklessness following his arrest on a warrant in the fall of 2020.

Sesmas allegedly shot the man in the back while outside the Neighborhood Convenience Store, 1712 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, in June of 2020. After responding to the scene, investigators found at least 16 bullet shell casings. Two homes, a church and a car had also been damaged by gunfire, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

During Thursday's trial status conference, Judge Christofeno noted that he would need to reschedule Sesmas' May 2 trial date due to the fact that he would be conducting a speedy trial that same day, and would not have enough time for both trials.

David Francisco, an attorney representing Sesmas Thursday, informed Christofeno that he and Sesmas' primary attorney, Peter Britton, would be fine with continuing the trial, and had actually been planning on asking for a continuance anyway.

"I know that Mr. Britton has discussed that with Mr. Sesmas," Francisco said. "There's no objection from the state, so we would move to continue the trial."

Christofeno agreed, and Sesmas' trial was continued to Oct. 3.

Sesmas will next appear in court for a trial status conference Sept. 1.

GREGORY BATTLE

A Goshen man suspected of being a major methamphetamine dealer in the county appeared for a trial status conference Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Gregory Battle, 46, is facing charges of dealing 10 or more grams of methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, following his arrest in December of 2021.

According to court documents, the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Enforcement unit and Goshen police received numerous tips about Battle allegedly dealing drugs in late 2021.

Upon learning of his address, a trash pull was conducted at a 10th Street Goshen address during which an item reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the charging affidavit. In addition, there were also several resealable bags that contained a white residue, one of which tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

A search warrant was executed at the residence which reportedly uncovered digital scales, glass smoking pipes, baggies and a 9mm handgun, according to police.

In addition, approximately 47.4 grams of a crystal-like substance, 30.8 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, 9.1 grams of plant material that tested positive for marijuana and five pills believed to be ecstasy were also confiscated from the residence, police said.

During Thursday's trial status conference, Battle's attorney, Matthew Johnson, requested that Battle's upcoming May 16 jury trial be continued to October.

"We're still waiting on labs in this case," Johnson told the court.

Judge Christofeno agreed with the request, and Battle's jury trial was continued to Oct. 3.

Battle will next appear in court for a Sept. 1 trial status conference.

John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN.