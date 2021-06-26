Man accused of shooting a Florida officer in the head found in treehouse in Georgia

Matt Cohen, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

A days-long manhunt in search of the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer ended Saturday morning when he was found in a treehouse near Atlanta, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Othal Wallace, 29, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, which involved U.S. Marshalls, the FBI and Homeland Security as well as several other area police departments. The property where Wallace was found is owned by a Black nationalist paramilitary organization.

Police also found two rifles and two handguns, among other weapons, in the treehouse.

Wallace was wanted for shooting Daytona Beach officer,Jason Raynor, in the head Wednesday night. Raynor remains in critical condition.

A reward of up to $200,000 had been offered for information to find Wallace. A blue alert was issued Thursday warning Floridians of a potentially dangerous Wallace on the run.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

