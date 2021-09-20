Man accused of shooting girlfriend during fight in Eaton charged

Sep. 20—An Eaton man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend in the chest during an argument last week in Eaton.

Garrie Michael Noble Jr., 31, was charged with attempt to commit an offense, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

On Sept. 14, a woman arrived around 10:40 p.m. to Kettering Health Preble with a gunshot wound to her chest. She had a severed artery and was bleeding profusely, according to court records.

Noble initially told police she was shot by an unknown person while sitting in the back of a vehicle as they left a home on Richmond Pike, an affidavit read.

A witness reportedly told officers Noble threw something over a hill toward a creek behind the home before he took the victim to the hospital.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found a handgun in the creek area that matched a casing found in the backseat of the vehicle. A bullet also was found to have gone through the back seat and was lodged in a spare tire in the trunk, according to court records.

Witnesses at the home told police the couple got into an argument over alleged infidelity shortly before the shooting and were asked to leave, the affidavit read.

Noble then told officers he was handing the gun to the victim when the gun "accidentally" went off, according to court records.

"The defendant admitted to throwing the gun in the creek after the shooting and that his initial report was a lie because he was scared," an affidavit read. "The defendant admitted the gun was on the front passenger seat when he grabbed it and 'handed it to the victim' barrel-first."

Noble was scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning.