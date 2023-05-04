Man accused of shooting girlfriend, endangering 15-year-old, 3-year-old, Ga. police say
A man was arrested after officials say he shot his girlfriend during a verbal dispute.
LaGrange police officials said on Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Miami Street.
When officers arrived, they located 44-year-old Latoya Riggins, who had been in her butt and leg. She was then taken to Columbus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed that 53-year-old Jeffery Paul Moore, Riggins’ boyfriend, shot her during a verbal dispute.
Officers found ballistic evidence at the scene that determined that the two gunshots were fired directly toward the bedrooms, where a 15-year-old and three-year-old were asleep at the time.
Authorities said a criminal history check determined that Moore is a convicted felon.
Moore was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a gun during the commission of certain crimes.
