Man accused of shooting girlfriend, endangering 15-year-old, 3-year-old, Ga. police say

A man was arrested after officials say he shot his girlfriend during a verbal dispute.

LaGrange police officials said on Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Miami Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they located 44-year-old Latoya Riggins, who had been in her butt and leg. She was then taken to Columbus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that 53-year-old Jeffery Paul Moore, Riggins’ boyfriend, shot her during a verbal dispute.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers found ballistic evidence at the scene that determined that the two gunshots were fired directly toward the bedrooms, where a 15-year-old and three-year-old were asleep at the time.

Authorities said a criminal history check determined that Moore is a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Moore was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a gun during the commission of certain crimes.

IN OTHER NEWS: