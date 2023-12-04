Man accused of shooting girlfriend multiple times at Seminole County home arrested

A 50-year-old man who shot his girlfriend multiple times late Sunday at a home in the Midway neighborhood has been arrested, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home on Main Street near Deepwater Avenue in response to a shooting.

Investigators said a man shot his longtime girlfriend, and she was taken to a hospital.

Deputies said they located Jan C. Henry on Monday at East State Road 46 and Jitway.

He was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, is now stable.

