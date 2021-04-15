Man accused of shooting at Harrison Twp. liquor store workers after card declined

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read
Apr. 15—A 46-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly shot at employees at a Harrison Twp. liquor store after his card was declined.

Shawn Parker was charged with three counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons while under disability, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

On March 7, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to McGuire's Liquor Store at 4211 N. Main St. on a report of shots fired.

Three victims told deputies that a man, later identified as Parker, came into the store and was upset that his card was declined, according to court documents. He got into an argument with an employee after he returned to pay for his items with a credit card in the name of Shawn Parker.

"The male then left the business and returned with a firearm and started firing at the employees," an affidavit read.

Video surveillance showed him fleeing in a gold or tan Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

An employee was able to identify Parker in a photo lineup, according to court documents.

Investigators also learned that Parker's relative owned a gold or tan Monte Carlo.

Parker was taken into custody at a home in the 3900 block of Foxboro Drive in Trotwood, where a Monte Carlo spray painted black was also discovered.

During a search of the home, investigators found the clothes Parker was wearing at the time of the shooting as well as items used to paint the car black.

A judge set Parker's bond at $150,000 during an arraignment on Wednesday, according to court records.

