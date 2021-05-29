Man accused of shooting, injuring 3 in Times Square charged

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting and injuring three people in Times Square earlier this the month has been charged after arriving in New York from Florida where he was arrested.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal use of a firearm, the New York Police Department said on Friday.

Muhammad has denied that he is responsible for the shooting on May 8 that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl. The victims did not know each other.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig has said that Muhammad was identified as the gunman by his brother, who told officers he was the intended target of the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested Muhammad near Jacksonville, Florida, four days after the shooting, along with a woman who authorities said traveled with him from New York.

Muhammad spoke to WCJB-TV from county jail in Florida telling them that he had not been in New York at the time of the shooting.

Police did not say when Muhammad arrived in New York. Information about an attorney for Muhammad was not immediately available in court records. A request was sent to the New York City's Department of Correction for information about when he arrived and where he was being held.

Muhammad appeared before in court on May 13 in Starke, Florida, where a judge gave him several days to consult with a lawyer on whether he will waive a full extradition hearing and agree to return to New York. It was not immediately clear if a hearing had been held.

Recommended Stories

  • American Ninja Warrior 's Flip Rodriguez Is on a Mission to Help Other Victims of Sexual Abuse

    "There's no blueprint. Take your time. Do what you feel is necessary for you to heal," Flip Rodriguez tells PEOPLE while discussing his upcoming episode of FightChildAbuse.org's Virtual Event Series

  • London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

    Cameron Deriggs will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Deriggs was one of five men arrested in the case on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

  • Nicola Sturgeon faces backlash for keeping Glasgow under Level 3 Covid restrictions

    Glasgow is to remain in the UK’s highest level of lockdown for another week and will lag behind the rest of Scotland as restrictions are eased further, Nicola Sturgeon said today as she faced a furious business backlash. Despite speculation that Scotland’s largest city may join the rest of the mainland in Level 2 restrictions ahead of the crucial bank holiday weekend, Ms Sturgeon confirmed that Glasgow would stay under Level 3 until at least Saturday June 5. The First Minister told a Covid-19 briefing that while case numbers in the city are "uncomfortably" high and that the so-called Indian variant now accounted for at least half of these, there are signs both positive tests and the rate of people in hospital with the virus are stabilising. However, she said that Glasgow may be able to move into Level 2 restrictions on Saturday of next week, with a final decision to be announced on Wednesday. Under current measures, Glasgow residents are the only people in the UK not allowed to meet others inside their homes, hug loved ones, travel out of the city or drink alcohol indoors in pubs. Ms Sturgeon urged Glaswegians not to “lose heart” by the continued measures, which they have faced for over 270 days, as she admitted that the increased cases in the city “does seem to be concentrated in younger age groups” which “may indicate that vaccination is having a protective effect for older people”. Decision provokes fury from local politicians and the hospitality sector The decision to keep Glasgow under the harsher restrictions provoked fury from local politicians and the hospitality sector, who accused SNP ministers of dodging scrutiny and failing to support crisis-struck businesses. Andrew McRae, Scotland policy chair for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said the city was becoming used to “weekly Friday disappointments” and said breaking the “Friday-for-Monday announcement cycle” would give business owners more notice. “It’s very difficult to run a business, or plan your family finances, when you need to tune into the lunchtime news on a Friday to find out if you’ll be working on the Monday.” Meanwhile Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), argued that people will “continue” to travel outside Glasgow as a result of the restrictions. He also condemned SNP ministers’ decisions to approve a Euro 2020 fanzone in Glasgow Green as “staggering” when hospitality businesses still under Level 3 restrictions are thrown a “pitiful” £750 a week.

  • Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert reveal how much they were offered to be the Bachelor

    Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert have opened up about how much money they earned and were offered during their time in the Bachelor franchise — and it varied from season to season. Unglert appeared on Tartick's new money podcast Trading Secrets this week and revealed that he was not paid to appear as a contestant in season 13 of The Bachelorette.

  • Chicago police unveil guidelines for foot-chases 2 months after Adam Toledo's death

    The Chicago Police Department this week announced a new policy barring officers from engaging in foot-chases with people suspected of minor offenses or low-level misdemeanors.Why it matters: The revised policy comes in the wake of foot pursuits that resulted in the fatal officer-involved shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe fresh guidance, revealed Wednesday, marks the first time the city of Chicago has provided clear-cut directives to officers for chasing suspects on foot.Details: The policy bans foot pursuits for minor traffic violations and forbids officers from separating from their partners if they don't have a view of the person they're chasing.A chase must end if:An officer loses track of their location or surroundings;There is too much distance or too many obstacles between the officer and the person they are chasing;They cannot control the subject of the chase in a confrontation."Department members are required to balance the risk of engaging in a pursuit with the need to apprehend the subject," the guidance states. "Officers will not intentionally provoke flight to justify a pursuit."Officers are also required to wear body-cameras for all foot pursuits.What they're saying: “This [will] give officers an opportunity, maybe to slow things down and have a better outcome when they’re trying to capture suspects,” Superintendent David Brown said, per WBEZ Chicago."Because foot pursuits are one of the most dangerous actions that police officers can engage in, we cannot afford to wait any longer to put a policy in place that regulates them," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement announcing the policy.What to watch: The policy is set to go into effect on a temporary basis beginning June 11. The public will be able to provide feedback before the guidance becomes permanent in September.Go deeper: Latino community of 13-year-old killed by police in Chicago reels after shootingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Grey's Anatomy: The Most Shocking (and Heartbreaking) Deaths

    Throughout the past 17 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, viewers have mourned the loss of many fan-favorite characters. Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), a general surgeon resident at Grey Sloan Memorial who also had a romantic connection to Meredith Grey, was stabbed and killed in his attempt to pursue and expose a sex trafficker in season 17. Due to years of alcoholism, Meredith's estranged father Thatcher Grey (Jeff Perry) died from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

  • Jame Dean’s Porsche’s Gearbox Hits New Record High Bid

    This transaxle originally came in the Porsche that James Dean died in.

  • Severe weather produces lightning and tornadoes in Kansas

    Sirens blared off in Schoenchen, Kansas, on May 26 due to severe weather producing several small tornadoes in the area. The storm was also accompanied by bright lightning flashes captured in Ellis.

  • Russian SolarWinds hackers are back with new wave of cyberattacks, Microsoft warns

    The same Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds breach have launched a new wave of cyberattacks targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants and NGOs, Microsoft disclosed late Thursday night.Why it matters: The revelation of the ongoing attack comes less than two months after the U.S. imposed sanctions and expelled Russian diplomats in response to the SolarWinds hack, described by Microsoft as the "most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new breach was discovered just weeks before President Biden is set to hold his first in-person summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, and comes on the heels of other Russian-backed cyber espionage campaigns.Microsoft said the hacking group Nobelium, which is linked to Russia’s main intelligence agency, was behind the attack.The Kremlin-linked hacking group took control of a U.S. Agency for International Development account and sent legitimate-looking emails containing malicious files to international human rights groups and humanitarian organizations, according to Microsoft.Microsoft, which monitors for malicious activity on the internet, said this attack "differs significantly" from the SolarWinds breach, with the hackers appearing to use newer tools and tradecraft.How it works: Nobelium gained access to USAID's Constant Contact email marketing account, allowing the group to send malicious emails that appeared to come from genuine government addresses to 3,000 emails across more than 150 organizations.The emails contained a "backdoor" through which the hacks could steal data and infect other computers on a network. Some of the emails were flagged by automated email threat detection systems, but some may have been successfully delivered.Many of the organizations targeted have been critical of Putin and have revealed and condemned Russian action against dissidents, including the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, according to the New York Times. An example of a phishing email meant to resemble a legitimate email from USAID. Screenshot: MicrosoftWhat they're saying: A spokesperson for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told the Times Thursday that the agency was “aware of the potential compromise, and that it was working with USAID and the FBI "to better understand the extent of the compromise and assist potential victims.”"First, when coupled with the attack on SolarWinds, it’s clear that part of Nobelium’s playbook is to gain access to trusted technology providers and infect their customers," Tom Burt, a Microsoft vice president, wrote in a blog post Thursday. "By piggybacking on software updates and now mass email providers, Nobelium increases the chances of collateral damage in espionage operations and undermines trust in the technology ecosystem," Burt added.“At least a quarter of the targeted organizations were involved in international development, humanitarian, and human rights work."The big picture: The attack suggests Russia is not slowing its hacking campaigns against the U.S. government and U.S.-based companies, despite new sanctions.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Sign Letter Asking Artists to Boycott Israel | RS News 5/28

    Rage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters, Run the Jewels and Patti Smith are among the 600 musicians who have signed an open letter asking fellow artists to boycott performing in Israel until there is a “free Palestine.” The Musicians for Palestine letter was also signed by the Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, the Roots’ Black Thought and Questlove, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Thurston Moore, Bun B, Royce Da 5’9″, Cypress Hill, Talib Kweli and hundreds more.

  • I'm a lifelong competitive athlete and a mom: Transgender athletes aren't a threat to women's sports

    Policies at the Olympics have allowed transgender athletes to compete for years, and yet we have never seen a transgender woman in the Olympics.

  • Back from the brink: Iberian lynx population rises to over 1,000

    The Iberian lynx population in Portugal and Spain rose above 1,000 last year after 414 cubs were born under a joint breeding programme, in a major leap towards conserving the endangered species, Spain's Environment Ministry said on Friday. The initiative was launched in 2002 when the number of Iberian lynx, a wild cat native to the Iberian Peninsula, plunged to just 94 in Spain and none in Portugal, due to farming, poaching and road accidents.

  • Philippines halts deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia

    The Philippines has suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia after it received reports that their employers and recruiters were making them pay for COVID-19 testing, quarantine and insurance upon arrival in the kingdom. Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a May 27 order that his department will issue an official statement on resumption of deployment "after this matter has been clarified accordingly". It was not immediately clear how many Filipinos bound for Saudi Arabia would be directly affected.

  • The perfect whodunit? How Mare of Easttown mastered an old formula

    The finale of the gripping crime drama Mare of Easttown will be broadcast on Monday night, and it promises to be a finish for the ages. The series, with Kate Winslet an Emmy shoo-in as downtrodden Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan, will go down as one of the highlights of what’s already been a momentous year for television. Line of Duty has set ratings records, The Underground Railroad has gobsmacked critics and Unforgotten has reminded us that good crime drama is still TV catnip. Mare of Easttown is as brilliant, as addictive, as beautifully shot and as exquisitely performed as all of them put together. If you want to win the game, however, first you’ve got to know the rules. Take an objective look at what makes Mare of Easttown so good – study, as Mare would, the evidence – and you find that the main reason Mare of Easttown is so special is that it’s so normal: it simply takes standard crime drama tropes and hones them to perfection. In its characters, its structure and conceits Brad Inglesby’s drama is the ne plus ultra of modern TV detective dramas, following in the footsteps of Twin Peaks, Broadchurch, Happy Valley and many others. Not convinced? Here we lay out the evidence to support the case: Setting Small towns, ideally parochial and full of twitching net curtains, are the petri dish for good crime drama. They come with secrets, mysteries, rituals and (sometimes literal) skeletons in closets baked in. No one in the UK has a clue what backwoods Pennsylvania is like, which means that Mare of Easttown is able to feel deeply authentic while meeting the modern broadcaster’s demand for new, distinctive "worlds" that stand out in the slew of samey streaming content. Broadchurch had the Jurassic Coast. Twin Peaks had Twin Peaks. You want intrigue? Take the viewer somewhere they don’t know.

  • DEXTER Walks Around Town in Latest Revival Teaser

    Michael C. Hall returns with a knowing, clean-shaven smile as Dexter, in the first teaser for Showtime's limited-run revival. The post DEXTER Walks Around Town in Latest Revival Teaser appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Iowa Farmworker Found Guilty of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsCristian Bahena Rivera, the Iowa farmworker accused of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in 2018, has been convicted of murder.After over seven hours of deliberation, jurors in Scott County Court found Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who worked at a dairy farm, guilty of first-degree murder. Bahena Rivera remained emotionless as the verdict was read. He will now be held without bail until his July 15 sentencing in Montezuma.During the week-long trial, prosecutors alleged that on July 18, 2018, Bahena Rivera followed Tibbetts during her evening run near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying and then stabbed her at least seven times. About a month later, Tibbetts’ body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he hid her.Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk“You’ve heard a case and evidence about a young woman who went for a run on July 18, 2018, and she never came home. Her life was brutally taken by the defendant,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown said during closing arguments on Thursday. “Five weeks, Mollie’s body laid in a cornfield. And you know who knew about that? One man. His name is Cristian Bahena Rivera. The evidence in this case shows the defendant and only the defendant murdered Mollie Tibbetts.”Defense lawyers for Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally, argued that the “partial confession” at the center of the prosecution’s case was coerced and came after their client’s 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, hours of questions from investigators, and a visit from federal immigration authorities.After the verdict, Bahena Rivera’s defense attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese, expressed their dismay with the jury’s conclusion, saying they would appeal the decision. They insisted Bahena Rivera’s story has remained consistent since they first met. “If we were going to make something up, we would have come up with something better,” Jennifer Frese told reporters.At trial, the farmhand testified on his own behalf, telling jurors an elaborate alternative story to what happened the day Tibbetts was murdered. He said that after two armed men ambushed him at his trailer, they forced him to drive around and circle Tibbetts. Eventually, Bahena Rivera said that one of the men—armed with a knife—got out of the car for about 10 minutes and then tossed something in his trunk.Later, he found Tibbetts’ body in his car and was forced to dispose of it because he was “scared” police would think he was involved in the crime, he testified.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” Bahena Romero said on Wednesday, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”Prosecutors slammed Bahena Rivera’s story on Thursday, telling jurors his testimony was a lie and “all evidence points at him.”“There weren’t two other guys! That’s a figment of his imagination,” Brown said. “It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t fit.”Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: DefenseDuring closing arguments, Frese brought up testimony from Pamela Romero, the former Iowa police officer who got Bahena Rivera’s confession on Aug. 20, 2019. Romero testified that while Bahena Rivera initially denied any involvement in the Tibbetts’ case, he eventually admitted video surveillance footage showed his black Chevy Malibu appearing to circle her as she was running.“They sent the most inexperienced officer they could to a marathon interrogation” in the high profile case, Frese said, “because she was a native Spanish speaker.”Several hours after Bahena Romero was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Romero said he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts.“If not the defendant, who had the motive to kill Mollie Tibbetts? He tells us the motive—anger. Anger’s one of the oldest motives in the history of human behavior,” Brown said Thursday.”Why is he angry? She has rebuked him, Mollie had threatened to call the police.”Bahena Rivera claimed that he lied to Romero and the other investigators and “told them what they wanted to hear” because he thought “they would help him” after he was told there was evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone and that her hair had been found in his car.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family’s position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said, describing how he relented and told police where he put Tibbetts’ body.The Iowa State Medical Examiner concluded that Tibbetts’ death was a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.” State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified last week that Tibbetts suffered from at least nine stab wounds all consistent with one weapon. Blood was also found in Bahena Rivera’s car that matched Tibbetts’ DNA, prosecutors said.“Don’t fall for the possibilities. When you hear hoofbeats, think horses not zebras,” Brown told jurors on Thursday. “The truth here is overwhelming.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns from movement amid ‘misused’ donations controversy

    She had received criticism from conservatives as well as fellow black activists, who are now asking for an investigation

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: U.S. COVID worries fall to lowest level ever ahead of Memorial Day

    As America prepares to celebrate the start of another summer, the latest data demonstrates just how dramatically things have changed — for the better.

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.