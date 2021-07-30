Man accused of shooting intoxicated trespasser faces voluntary manslaughter charges

A Tennessee homeowner was arrested and is facing voluntary manslaughter charges after allegedly shooting and killing an intoxicated man who was in the homeowner's yard.

Police responded to a home in Morristown on Wednesday after reports of an intoxicated man at the residence. The homeowner, Thaddeus Wallace, 53, and the intoxicated man began fighting, according to police, which then escalated to gunfire.

Shots were fired before police arrived on the scene, where they found 44-year-old Brian Stone outside the home unresponsive and laying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm Kel-Tec P-11 pistol was reportedly found in the home.

Wallace was arrested and faces charges of voluntary manslaughter.

The incident comes after reports of another gun fight breaking out in a home this week. Two burglary suspects reportedly tried to rob a San Antonio house at gunpoint Wednesday while four residents were in the house.

One of the residents responded to the alleged burglary with gunfire, shooting one suspect and landing that individual in the hospital.

The resident of the home who opened fire is not facing charges, according to local reports, and said they were defending themselves during the incident.