Man accused of shooting ISP trooper pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The Chicago man accused of shooting and injuring a Illinois State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Springfield last month pled not guilty Thursday to charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Cristobal Santana, 37, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pled not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon related to an attack on ISP Trooper Dakotah "Kody" Chapman-Green during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Toronto Road on Oct. 24.

Santana is accused of shooting Chapman-Green more than 10 times, striking him twice in the leg, then hitting the trooper with his firearm, causing a brain bleed and skull and facial fractures. He then fled with law enforcement beginning a nearly three-hour search for him. He was arrested shortly before 2 a.m.

Chapman-Green was hospitalized at Springfield Memorial Hospital for two weeks after the incident and was released on Nov. 7, continuing his recovery in an outpatient setting.

Santana is currently being held in the Sangamon County Jail awaiting trial and on pre-trial detention. A status hearing has been set for Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.

