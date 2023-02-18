Man accused of shooting, killing another man in Aliquippa arrested

A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Aliquippa has been arrested.

State police say the suspect is 46-year-old Darese Darrel Raines.

Authorities believe Raines was involved in the shooting death of Brandon Lamar Murray in Nov. 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man dead after shooting at Beaver County housing complex

Police say Murray was laying naked on the floor with his clothing nearby when they found his body. There appeared to have been a struggle. He died after he was shot multiple times.

A man matching Raines’ description was seen circling Murray’s apartment on multiple security cameras and doorbell cameras. Troopers said they also tracked Raines’ location by investigating his phone records. They say those records show phone calls that show Raines intended to meet at Murray’s apartment, where he was killed.

Troopers also said there was DNA evidence that proved Raines was in Murray’s apartment before his murder.

Raines is being held at the Beaver County jail without bond and faces criminal homicide charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pitt student wins a year of free apartment housing after making amazing basketball shot Pittsburgh man gets 25 years in federal prison after FBI sting when he arranged for sex with minor 2 students arrested after fight in Gateway High School cafeteria VIDEO: Some neighbors on edge after discovery of 2 sets of human remains in New Castle DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts