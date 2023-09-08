Man accused of shooting, killing attempted burglary suspect at cellphone store facing murder charges

A man accused of shooting and killing a suspect in an attempted burglary at a local cellphone store is facing murder charges.

Mahmoud Abdellatif, 20, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. The grand jury ignored a voluntary manslaughter charge, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Abdellatif is accused of shooting and killing Larry Swain, 36, of Troy, in January, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office confirmed.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to reports of a shooting at the Boost Mobile store in the 3800 block of North Dixie Drive in the overnight hours on Jan. 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation showed Swain and a juvenile female were breaking into the business.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man reported an armed robbery at the business.

“I’ve got an armed robbery, there’s a guy downstairs,” the caller said.

Sheriff Rob Streck previously told News Center 7 that detectives believed the person who called 911 rented an apartment above the store and was an employee there. Online court records list Abdellatif’s residence as being in the same building as the store.

Detectives previously said they thought he confronted the man verbally and then fired shots, hitting Swain, who left the scene.

Swain and his teen family member drove to a residence in Dayton where he was transported to a local hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Abdellatif is not currently in police custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn what led to the charges against Abdellatif.