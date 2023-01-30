Man accused of shooting, killing Butler County native takes the stand to testify

The Nashville murder trial for two men charged with killing a Butler County native will soon be in the hands of the jury. On Saturday, one of the men testified in his own defense.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are accused of killing Caitlyn Kaufman as she was on her way to work. Both were given the opportunity to testify Saturday. Cowan waived his right to take the stand before Hill answered questions. One of the first things HIll said was that he and Cowan are cousins and that Cowan had nothing to do with the fatal shooting.

Kaufman was driving on Interstate 440 in Dec. 2020. A witness testified that HIll told him he became angry after being cut off angered him to the level that he fired six shots into Kaufman’s car.

Hill said he is the one who fired the shots that killed Kaufman. He said he, “wasn’t thinking” at the time. He also said he had done cocaine and taken a Xanax before the shooting took place. He said Cowan and himself were also smoking marijuana.

Closing arguments will begin on Monday.

