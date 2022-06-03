Man accused of shooting, killing friend will be released from jail, says Fresno judge

A Fresno man accused of shooting and killing his longtime friend in May is expected to be released from jail, a Fresno County Superior Court judge ruled Friday.

Jacob King, 21, is charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of Jason Vitug, 27. The two men had been friends since junior high school, family members said.

But on May 17 at about 10 p.m. police were called to a home on Cromwell Avenue near Gregory Avenue, just north of Alluvial, for a report of a shooting.

Police said King, for an unknown reason, pulled out a gun and shot Vitug. No argument or fight between the friends preceded the gunfire, police said. If convicted King faces up to 21 years in prison.

King’s attorney Dennis Yamada argued that the circumstances surrounding the death of Vitug point to a “horrific accident.”

Yamada said King deserves to be let out of jail and outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor or have his bail reduced from $85,000 to something more affordable. “I know on behalf of my client his remorse is deeply felt,” Yamada said.

Prosecutor Amy Cobb and Vitug’s mother opposed the request for pre-trial release. Cobb said King’s recklessness and impulsivity potentially make him a danger to the community and he should remain in jail.

Vitug’s mother, Maribeth Lim, said she is heartbroken over the loss of her son. And knowing that it was King makes that much harder.

“My only son Jason’s life was taken abruptly by his so-called friend who Jason and I welcomed with open arms into my home and into our arms, a so-called friend who recklessly brandished a weapon that was meant to kill and he shot my son with a complete disregard for life,” said Lim.

Jason Vitug, 27, was the victim of a deadly shooting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, according to Fresno police.

She described herself as a grieving mom who feels broken, lost and forever changed. “Your honor, I would never wish the pain I feel on anyone,” she said. “Please help me bring justice to my son.”

Judge Jonathan Skiles said given King’s lack of criminal history, he was going to allow him to be let out of jail with a GPS monitor. He must obey all laws and he is forbidden from talking with Vitug’s relatives .

Story continues

Skiles added that just because he is releasing King, it doesn’t mean he is okay with the reckless use of firearms. He said bail can’t be used as a form of punishment, it’s merely a way to ensure the defendant returns for his or her trial and to protect the public.

Skiles said he will not refer to the death of Vitug as an accident.

“We are at the point where I don’t think it is ever appropriate to say killing someone with a handgun is an accident,” Skiles said.

“If people don’t understand the dangerous nature of those weapons, I don’t know what to tell them. There is plenty of information daily in the public sphere about how dangerous they are,” he said. “When someone picks up a firearm and points it at someone and if it goes off and kills that person, it is a lot of things, but it is not an accident. I don’t want there to be any confusion that this is somehow playing into what the court is going to be doing.”

King’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.