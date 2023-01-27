Man accused of shooting, killing Good Samaritan who tried to stop bank robbery appears in court

After a decade of questions about the suspect and what happened, all of it came out in court today.

Keith Wilk — known as the Straw Hat Bandit — is charged with murder. Local police and the FBI searched for him for ten years. He’s accused of the 2013 shooting and killing of Vincent Kelley, a Good Samaritan who tried to stop him during a bank robbery at the Giant Eagle in South Strabane.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in 2013 shooting death of man trying to stop bank robber at local Giant Eagle

The bank manager testified about being robbed at gunpoint that day.

Multiple witnesses testified about Kelley chasing the suspect from Giant Eagle to his getaway vehicle. A crowd of people following witnessed the bank dye pack exploding and heard four to five gunshots and Kelley being dragged from the car before falling out.

The judge held all charges for court.

