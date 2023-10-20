Man accused of shooting, killing man in Orange County
Orange County deputies said they arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man over the weekend.
Deputies said Julian Farinacci, 31, shot and killed Aaron McCloud, 44, on Kailua Lane around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Deputies said Farinacci remained on scene but wasn’t arrested until Thursday.
He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Read: Twins, 5, found dead in Sanford home after mother jumps to her death from bridge over Lake Jesup
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.