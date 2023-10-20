Man accused of shooting, killing man in Orange County

Orange County deputies said they arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man over the weekend.

Deputies said Julian Farinacci, 31, shot and killed Aaron McCloud, 44, on Kailua Lane around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said Farinacci remained on scene but wasn’t arrested until Thursday.

He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

