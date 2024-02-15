Man accused of shooting, killing owner of Lower Burrell pub owner will head to trial

The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a local bar in December will head to trial.

Nathan Salem didn’t have anything to say as he walked into magistrate court for his preliminary hearing.

>> ‘A huge heart’: Owner of Lower Burrell pub remembered as charitable man with big personality

He’s the man accused of shooting and killing David “Mogie” Magill on Dec. 21. Police say he shot Magill while in his truck when he arrived at his business, Mogie’s Irish Pub.

Detective Sgt. Zachary Beam was the only witness who testified during Wednesday’s hearing. He said the shooting was captured on video at 9:08 a.m., and two minutes later, Salem was at city hall turning himself in.

>> Owner of Lower Burrell pub shot, killed outside of business; suspect in custody

Salem’s attorneys asked a lot of questions about his demeanor when he turned himself in – and what he said.

According to Beam, Salem was, “cool, calm, and collected” when he showed up and confessed to police. He said Salem said he had “[expletive] up” and shot Mogie.

“We got as much information as we could today concerning protecting our client as best we can,” said Duke George Jr. one of Salem’s attorneys.

He and co-counsel Daniel Joseph continued to press the detective for more information, often objected to by prosecutors, but allowed by the judge.

During that questioning, Beam said Salem told police he had “beef” with Magill, and had thought about shooting him before that day.

He also said Salem told police that Mogie was a “drug dealing pedophile.”

Both the prosecution and defense attorneys acknowledged in court that there is no evidence to support that claim by Salem.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek asked Salem’s attorneys about that after the hearing.

“We’re not going to discuss any of that. Everything will be resolved in court not out here in the parking lot,” Joseph said. “I appreciate what you guys have to do. Let me just say, these are difficult situations, obviously. It’s sad for everybody. It’s sad for the Magill family, a good family, he was loved by the community. It’s sad for the Salem family, their son’s in jeopardy now. It’s just a lot of sadness. It’s a very difficult situation.”

After the hearing, Havranek asked Salem if he felt sorry.

“Do you have any remorse?” Havranek asked.

“Yeah,” Salem said. “I wish it didn’t come to this.”

Salem’s case will head to trial. His next hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PPS student charged, accused of assaulting ‘at least’ 4 school employees One person killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts