Man accused of shooting, killing Uber driver appears in court; defense team enters multiple motions

Prosecutors are facing a major challenge in the case of a local woman who was murdered while driving for Uber.

Channel 11 was the only station in court on Monday as Calvin Crew faced a judge while the defense team entered multiple motions.

Crew is accused of holding an Uber driver at gunpoint before killing her.

On 11 News at 5 p.m., the critical piece of evidence that defense lawyers don’t want the jury to see.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

National Cheeseburger Day: Deals from McDonalds, Wendy’s, others Several local school districts evacuated after bomb threats Firefighters respond to incident at Kennywood Park VIDEO: Community fun day honors teen murdered at haunted hayride DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts