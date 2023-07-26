Man accused of shooting, killing woman near Franklin apartment complex indicted

A man accused of killing a woman near a Franklin apartment complex last month has been formally charged.

Elijah Thomas, 26, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court documents.

In the early hours of June 17 Thomas allegedly “ambushed” a woman and her family in the 100 block of Boulder Drive, near Emerald Edge Apartments, Franklin Police Department previously told News Center 7.

Thomas allegedly fired multiple shots toward the victim, identified by police as Katelyn Puckett.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of shooting, killing woman near Franklin apartment complex arrested

He ran from the scene following the shooting, according to police.

Police and medics arrived on the scene and found Puckett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics immediately attempted life-saving measures to save Puckett but were unsuccessful. She was declared dead at the scene.

She was reportedly visiting her sister who resided in the nearby apartment complex, police said.

Thomas was arrested later that morning during a traffic stop and taken to Warren County Jail where he remains in custody.

His next day in court is set for July 28.



