Man accused of shooting and killing woman over bowling ball is arrested, GA police say

A man accused of shooting and killing a woman after a fight over a bowling ball at an Atlanta entertainment venue is behind bars, police say.

Joshua Fleetwood, 25, faces felony murder and other charges in the death of Lakevia Jackson outside Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway on March 17, according to the Atlanta Police Department. He was arrested March 31 after investigators secured warrants charging him in the deadly incident.

What began as a night of fun at the bowling alley turned violent after authorities said two parties started arguing over a bowling ball. Fleetwood, who was on a date, and Jackson’s family were on adjacent lanes when the fight broke out, according to Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk.

“These persons went into the location with the intention of bowling,” Woolfolk said. “At no point were there any weapons inside the location, at no point did anyone come with the intentions of hurting anyone or firing upon anyone.”

The argument spilled into the parking lot, police said, where things turned physical and the two parties went to their cars to retrieve guns. A shootout followed, during which Jackson was hit by bullets fired from Fleetwood’s car as it left the parking lot.

Jackson died at the scene.

Relatives remembered her as a “loving” and “kind-hearted” person, according to WAGA. She is survived by a 14-year-old son whom she shares with famous rapper Young Thug, the news station reported.

Fleetwood faces charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail where he remained held as of April 1, online records show.

Roughly 41% of Atlanta’s recent homicides are the result of escalating disputes, according to Woolfolk.

“We’ve asked the public to work together to try to resolve these conflicts without having to escalate to incidents ... of gunfire,” he said.

