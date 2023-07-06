Man accused of shooting, killings near Gorge last month pleads not guilty

Jul. 5—The man accused of the shooting last month near the Gorge Amphitheatre that left two dead and three injured pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Grant County Superior Court.

James M. Kelly, 26, appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Kelly, an active duty member of the U.S. Army based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, was hallucinating on mushrooms and believed the world was ending prior to opening fire, according to court documents.

Kelly was attending Beyond Wonderland, an electronic dance music festival, June 17 at the amphitheater.

Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, both of Seattle, were killed. Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek, Washington; Andrew Cuadra, 31, of Eugene, Oregon; and Lori Williams, a 61-year-old who was working with Crowd Management Services that weekend, were wounded.

Escamilla and Ruiz were engaged, according to GoFundMe pages for the women. Court records say Luksich and Kelly were dating.

Moses Lake Police Department Detective Edgar Salazar, 35, shot Kelly once, according to a news release from the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the incident.

Kelly remains in the Grant County Jail without bond and is set for trial Aug. 23.