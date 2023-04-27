Man accused of shooting man to death at Westside Park arrested, police say

Atlanta police have captured a man accused of shooting and killing a man at an Atlanta park. It was one of three homicides that officers investigated in northwest Atlanta last week.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning first reported about a shooting at Westside Park. Police found 20-year-old Xavier Simmons shot to death underneath a pavilion around 9:30 p.m. on April 19.

On Wednesday, Atlanta police confirmed that Kameron Deal, the man accused of shooting Simmons, was taken into custody on Friday.

In body camera video released by police, Deal is seen running from officers, but eventually falls to the ground as police handcuff him and take him into custody.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

Deal is the first suspect to be taken into custody after police investigated three murders within a three-mile radius of each other last week.

Around 5:55 a.m. Thursday, a shooting at Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace and a shooting on Main Street at 6:05 a.m. left two men dead.

On Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m., Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes reported that investigators believe those two homicides are connected. They have not said if they believe the Westside Park shooting is connected.

In Simmons’ death, Deal was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police have not released details on possible suspects in the other two homicides.

