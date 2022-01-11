Man accused of shooting man in face in Dayton

Jan. 11—A 48-year-old man is facing charges after a man arrived at a Dayton hospital late Friday night with a gunshot to his face.

Alonzo Robinson was booked late Monday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail after two counts of felonious assault were filed against him in Dayton Municipal Court.

Dayton police responded to a shooting reported around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue after a gunshot victim was taken by private vehicle to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, according to an affidavit.

Robinson arrived with a handgun and was waving it around, and when the victim came out of the front door of the house, Robinson shot him in the face with a handgun before fleeing in a car, the affidavit stated.

Witnesses said there was an ongoing argument between the victim and suspect.