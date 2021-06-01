Man accused of shooting man in leg, firing at others at Harrison Twp. gas station indicted

Jun. 1—A 19-year-old from Dayton was indicted Tuesday in connection to a shooting last month at a Harrison Twp. gas station.

David Isaac Greene-Tooson is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification.

Greene-Tooson is accused of shooting a man in the leg May 4 and firing at a car with four people inside at the Marathon station at 3905 N. Main St.

The shooting victim was treated at Kettering Health Dayton, the former Grandview Medical Center, for a gunshot that was not life-threatening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Greene-Tooson is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his May 20 arrest.