Man accused of shooting McKeesport officer outside police station pleads guilty

The man accused of shooting a McKeesport officer outside the police station has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the 2020 shooting.

Koby Francis, 24, pleaded guilty to criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges for shooting and injuring Officer Gerasimos “Gerry” Athans after being placed under arrest for violating a PFA order. Video surveillance captured the Dec. 20, 2020, exchange.

Francis then fled the state and a reward was offered for his arrest. He was later captured in West Virginia.

Four other people were charged with helping Francis after the shooting.

Francis was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Former Butler school board member charged with sexual assault Pittsburgh police searching for missing man considered at risk LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial begins VIDEO: Some Elizabeth Township families concerned after well pad site approval DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts