Man accused of shooting Mecklenburg deputy 5 times jailed after release from hospital

The man accused of shooting a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy five times during a traffic stop in February has been released from a hospital and jailed, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The deputy, Dijon Whyms, was shot on Feb. 19 after stopping a vehicle about 4:15 p.m. on Salome Church Road, off North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, Aidan Cole Bryant, 23, “fired multiple shots,” striking Whyms, according to the release. “Deputy Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect.”

Whyms, 45, was shot twice in the lower body and three times in the upper body, officials said. He underwent successful surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, the Observer previously reported. He was released from the hospital on Feb. 21 and is expected to make a full recovery, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bryant underwent surgery and remained in the hospital until this week, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement, probation or parole officer, four counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of larceny of a firearm, jail records show.