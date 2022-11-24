Man accused of shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend in Dayton indicted

A man accused of shooting the ex-boyfriend of his mother was criminally charged Wednesday.

Bryant McCrowan, 22, was indicted on counts of felonious assault with serious physical harm, felonious assault with a deadly weapon and improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation.

On Nov. 15 just before 9 p.m. crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim, later identified as Shawn Casey, had already been taken to Miami Valley Hospital by medics. Casey had been shot in the chest and the arm, according to court documents.

Casey’s girlfriend told police that they were inside their home when McCrowan knocked on the door asking for Casey.

She recognized McCrowan as the son of one of Casey’s ex-girlfriends, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Casey came to the door and his girlfriend began to walk toward the bedroom when she heard shooting, court records read.

McCrowan was arrested on Miami Chapel Road a couple of hours after the shooting.

He is currently in custody of Montgomery County Jail and is set to be arraigned on Nov. 29.



