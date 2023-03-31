Man accused of shooting MPD officers charged with attempted second-degree murder, TBI says

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault after he was accused of shooting at two officers from the Memphis Police Department Thursday night.

Charles Williams II, 47, was taken to a hospital, along with two officers, after a brief foot chase led to gunfire being exchanged, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister.

"Early Friday morning, agents secured warrants charging the man, Charles Williams II, with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault," TBI said in a statement Friday morning. "Williams remains hospitalized and will be booked into the Shelby County Jail upon his release."

McAlister told reporters in a press conference Thursday night that officers were called to the 1200 block of East Raines Road around 7:30 p.m. that night.

Two Memphis Police Department officers and one suspect were shot during an altercation on Thursday, March 30, 2023. All three were taken to Regional One Health.

When officers arrived, they found Williams outside of a business and a "brief foot chase along East Raines" ensued.

"During the chase, shots were fired, and [Williams] and both of the officers sustained gunshot wounds," she said.

It is still unclear what led to the chase, along with who fired the first shots.

TBI was called in by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy to investigate the shooting. The shooting marks the fourth officer shooting of the year in Shelby County, and the second shooting by MPD officers. Previous shootings by the Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies are also under investigation.

The bureau was also called in to investigate the beating of Tyre Nichols by MPD officers in early January.

Addressing reporters outside of Regional One Hospital, where the officers and Williams were taken after the shooting, MPD Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said one officer was shot once and another was shot twice. Williams was shot three times.

Davis said all three were in critical, but stable, condition Thursday night.

As of Friday afternoon, MPD told a reporter from The Commercial Appeal that one officer had been discharged from the hospital and the other is in stable condition.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Man accused of shooting MPD officers charged, TBI says