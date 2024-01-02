Man accused of shooting near Las Vegas Strip hotel did not appear in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man arrested after a shooting near a Las Vegas Strip hotel on New Year’s Eve did not appear in court Monday due to medical reasons, according to court records.

Jon Letzkus, 45, faces 74 criminal counts including gun charges and destruction of property, records showed. Seventy-two charges are for discharging a weapon in a prohibited area.

45-year-old Jon Letzkus (LVMPD)

On Sunday morning, police received reports of several gunshots possibly fired from an MGM Signature Towers balcony near Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. Onlookers reported more than 30 police cruisers and an ambulance on the scene. An eyewitness told 8 News Now that the activity began around 6:30 a.m.

SWAT also responded to the shooting.

When investigators determined the room from which they believed the gunfire had originated, police said officers began a “slow and methodical search of the units.” Officers found a handgun and ammunition.

Letzkus was taken into custody just minutes after the release of his photos.

Police called the shooting an isolated incident and reiterated that no one was targeted by gunfire or hurt.

Letzkus is scheduled to make his first appearance before a hearing master Wednesday.

