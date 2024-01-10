Man accused of shooting neighbor in neck at Matthews apartments

A man is accused of shooting his neighbor in the neck at an apartment complex Wednesday morning after an ongoing dispute, Matthews police stated in a news release.

Richard Andre Artis, 40, of Matthews, reportedly shot the female neighbor at about 9 a.m. in the hallway of one of the apartment buildings on Parrish Street off Highway 51, police said.

Artis left the scene and eventually turned himself into Matthews police admitting he shot her.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Artis was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

No further information was released.

