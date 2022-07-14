Man accused of shooting neighbor's dog wants home confinement reversed

Jul. 14—SALISBURY — A Salisbury man awaiting trial for allegedly shooting and strangling a neighbor's dog to death in February was back in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday hoping a judge would remove a home confinement order against him.

Jacob Dow of Beach Road was initially ordered held without bail following his arraignment March 3 on two counts of animal cruelty, malicious killing or injury to a domestic animal, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of a shotgun, possessing ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card, and misleading a police investigation.

Two of Dow's relatives, George Dow and Donald Dow, were also arraigned March 3 for allegedly misleading a police investigation. Donald Dow, 29, who was also charged with firearms offenses, was released on $1,500 cash bail. George Dow, 77, was released on personal recognizance.

Both men were charged with lying to police while officers investigated the disappearance of Zoe, a husky.

Jacob Dow, 28, successfully appealed District Court Judge Allen Swan's decision to hold him without bail in Superior Court. He was released on $1,000 cash bail and ordered by Superior Court Judge Thomas Dreschler to remain at home around the clock and wear a GPS monitoring device.

He was also ordered to remain employed, stay away from and have no contact with the dog's owner, surrender all firearms, and possess no firearms, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

On Wednesday in District Court, Jacob Dow's attorney asked Judge Peter Doyle to strike the home confinement order and remove the GPS tracking device, saying the dog owner and her family had moved from the area.

Doyle quickly shot down the request, saying that because a Superior Court judge had set conditions of release, it was up to a Superior Court judge to make alterations.

Doyle set the next court appearance for all three men for Sept. 19. By that time, an anticipated ballistics report should be ready, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

According to local police, two dogs, Zoe and Grizzly, escaped from their Dock Lane home Feb. 23 about 9 a.m. and headed toward the Dow family's property.

Zoe then attacked and killed a duck on the property. That prompted Jacob Dow to grab an unregistered shotgun from the home and fire a round of birdshot at the dog. The blast hit Zoe in the chest and felled her. But when Jacob Dow checked the dog, he discovered it was still alive. He then got onto his knees and strangled Zoe until she was dead.

Salisbury police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley wrote that after the dogs escaped, dog owner Emily Meattey went outside to find them. Aided by sightings posted on a community Facebook page, and motorists, she tracked the dogs to the Dows' property.

After what sounded like a shotgun blast, Grizzly came running, but ran past Meattey. She then called police.

Kelley and Officer Bruce Dow (not related to the Dows) spoke to Meattey at the adjacent Marie's Restaurant. She told them of the shot and that Zoe was missing.

Kelley spoke to the three Dows and asked if they saw the dog. All three said they had not seen Zoe, nor heard the shot. Officer Dow was told that one of the Dows' ducks was found dead.

A few hours later, Kelley returned to the Dows' home and asked again if they knew what happened to Meattey's dog. Jacob Dow continued to deny any shooting or seeing a dog. A day later, police spoke to the property owner, Russell Dow, who was away at the time of the incident.

Russell Dow told police that a dog may be on his property and went on to say that if "they want the dog back I will see what I can do about it."

"After that comment we were now confident that the dog was on the property somewhere," Kelley wrote in his report.

Suspicion fell on Jacob Dow after officers learned he had used a .410 shotgun to kill woodchucks in the garden. Russell then led officers to a place out back where the dog was buried.

Police noticed the dog's chest had injuries consistent with birdshot. Zoe was then transported to a local veterinary hospital for examination, according to Kelley's report.

Jacob and Donald Dow went to the police station to be interviewed. During the interview, Jacob Dow told officers he found the dog with a pet duck in its mouth and shot it with birdshot. Seeing the dog was still alive, he choked it to death.

Jacob Dow then told Kelley that he did not want the dog to suffer and that he choked the dog to "put it out of its misery."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport.

