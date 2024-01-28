Man accused of shooting nephew at California home. Teen protected aunt, police say

An 18-year-old is recovering in the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was allegedly shot by his uncle in Visalia.

Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Leslie Street and found the teenager lying on the ground.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, 46-year-old Samuel Bustos, was said to have pointed a gun at his wife and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Officers said the teenager is believed to have stepped in to protect his aunt and during a struggle over the gun, the nephew was shot.

Bustos was taken into custody and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Bustos faces charges of suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, criminal threats and possession of a firearm by a felon.