Man accused of shooting at an occupied car pleads not guilty to two felonies

Sep. 18—GRAND FORKS — A man accused of attempted murder in Grand Forks has waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to two felony charges.

Omar Agustin Martinez, 26, is accused of shooting at an occupied car on May 21. He evaded arrest until July 6. Once in custody, his bond was set at $200,000 cash or surety.

Martinez requested a hearing to review and potentially lower his bond, but the Friday, Sept. 15, hearing at the Grand Forks County Courthouse resulted in no change.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to the parking lot of Altru's emergency room at approximately 9 a.m. on May 21.

Rey Sosa told police his vehicle was shot at while he was driving with his child was in the front passenger seat, the affidavit said.

Martinez allegedly sought Sosa out two times earlier that night prior to the shooting. At approximately 2 a.m., Martinez punched and kicked Sosa's vehicle and fled from GFPD officers, according to the affidavit.

Martinez is also accused of kicking in the door at Sosa's residence shortly after fleeing from police; the two men then got into a fight, the affidavit said. Martinez was arrested.

After being released later that morning, Martinez allegedly pursued Sosa for a third time. Martinez followed Sosa when he drove away, and eventually fired at his vehicle, striking just behind the driver's side door. The round was later located in the driver's seat, the affidavit said.

As a result of all these incidents, Martinez was charged with the aforementioned felonies, as well as Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment, Class A misdemeanor fleeing a police officer, Class B misdemeanor refusal to halt and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Martinez's most significant charge, attempted murder, is a Class A felony. It has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Martinez's final dispositional conference is scheduled for Nov. 22.