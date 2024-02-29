Man accused of shooting at officers during SWAT standoff at Blue Ash hotel

The suspect in a SWAT standoff at a Blue Ash hotel is under arrest on more than two dozen charges including multiple counts of attempted murder of police, felonious assault and kidnapping, court records show.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Birch Hill Suites on Cornell Road, police said.

Brian Bledsoe, 41, of Sayler Park, refused to exit his hotel room, causing the hotel to be evacuated, and held a woman against her will after police arrived to serve a search warrant, an affidavit states.

Then, being “fully aware officers were in the hallway,” he fired his gun seven times through the hotel room wall at 11 SWAT officers staged in the hallway, according to both the sworn statement and criminal complaints.

“The shots fired traveled through the hotel walls, past officers, and into other hotel rooms,” the affidavit states.

No officers were hit before Bledsoe was taken into custody.

He had minor injuries to his face and received medical treatment before he was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Bledsoe was held overnight without bond.

He has at least one prior felony conviction because he is also charged with having weapons while under disability.

The woman who was held against her will was found safe with no injuries, police say.

Bledsoe is scheduled to be the first suspect arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

